Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Freebies no more

NEW YORK/HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Breakingviews columnists check in from home in New York, San Francisco and Hong Kong to discuss disappearing Silicon Valley perks like free meals and booze, office activism at tech firms, the mystery of China’s 20 million lost mobile-phone subscribers and an ascendant TikTok.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/2wJ9bPJ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.