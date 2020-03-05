Markets

Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Fear factor

Contributor
Jennifer Saba and Anna Szymanski Reuters
Published

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - U.S. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell surprised markets with a rate cut ahead of schedule. Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden unexpectedly won the most states on Super Tuesday. Covid-19 may show up in China M&A clauses. The coronavirus is inspiring flights to safety.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/2uT7Jt8

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular