World Markets

Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Europe’s big money moment and baijiu

Contributor
Rob Cox Reuters
Published

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The 750 bln-euro stimulus package agreed to by EU leaders this week was a test of the region’s political resiliency, may be a big deal for the single currency and could lead to more capital markets and M&A activity, EMEA Editor Peter Thal Larsen explains. Plus, a shot of Moutai.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/2E48nIv

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    What Losing U.S. ‘Special Status’ Means for Hong Kong

    Antony Dapiran, attorney and author of “City on Fire,” discusses President Trump ending Hong Kong’s special status with the U.S. and what it means for the city’s people and businesses. He speaks on “Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia.”

    Jul 16, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular