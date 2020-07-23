Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Europe’s big money moment and baijiu

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The 750 bln-euro stimulus package agreed to by EU leaders this week was a test of the region’s political resiliency, may be a big deal for the single currency and could lead to more capital markets and M&A activity, EMEA Editor Peter Thal Larsen explains. Plus, a shot of Moutai.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/2E48nIv

