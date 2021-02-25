Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Electric cars share some market fever

Markets

MELBOURNE (Reuters Breakingviews) - Toyota, Ford and GM are all trading at their highest level in years as investors start to pick some winners among traditional automakers. Fear of missing the next Tesla, though, means shareholders are keeping the heady valuations for upstarts like latest SPAC target Lucid Motors.

