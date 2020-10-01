Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Disastrous debate, Italian soccer deal

ZURICH (Reuters Breakingviews) - The first of the U.S. presidential debates was shambolic, with almost no substance on economic policy for investors or markets to sink their teeth into. On a lighter front, though, Italyâs Serie A soccer league has a chance to regain its glory. Breakingviews columnists discuss.Â

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/3l3i7mx

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.