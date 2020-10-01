Markets

Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Disastrous debate, Italian soccer deal

Contributor
Rob Cox Reuters
Published

ZURICH (Reuters Breakingviews) - The first of the U.S. presidential debates was shambolic, with almost no substance on economic policy for investors or markets to sink their teeth into. On a lighter front, though, Italyâs Serie A soccer league has a chance to regain its glory. Breakingviews columnists discuss.Â 

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/3l3i7mx

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular