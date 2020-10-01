Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Disastrous debate, Italian soccer deal
ZURICH (Reuters Breakingviews) - The first of the U.S. presidential debates was shambolic, with almost no substance on economic policy for investors or markets to sink their teeth into. On a lighter front, though, Italyâs Serie A soccer league has a chance to regain its glory. Breakingviews columnists discuss.Â
Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/3l3i7mx
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- The $12 Trillion "Once-in-a-Lifetime" Market Opportunity Investors Won't Want to Miss
- J.P. Morgan Says These 3 Stocks Could Surge Over 100% From Current Levels
- Forget Tesla's Battery Day, These EV Stories Are More Important
- ChargePoint, Switchback Energy Acquisition Enter Business Combination Agreement