Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Davos in Singapore, Bob Dylan sells out

ZURICH (Reuters Breakingviews) - The World Economic Forum’s decision to hold its annual chinwag in Southeast Asia instead of Switzerland this coming spring isn’t as simple as it sounds, Davos vets Peter Thal Larsen and Una Galani tell Rob Cox. Meantime, Anna Szymanski breaks down the folk bard’s catalogue deal.

