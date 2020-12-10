Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Davos in Singapore, Bob Dylan sells out

ZURICH (Reuters Breakingviews) - The World Economic Forum’s decision to hold its annual chinwag in Southeast Asia instead of Switzerland this coming spring isn’t as simple as it sounds, Davos vets Peter Thal Larsen and Una Galani tell Rob Cox. Meantime, Anna Szymanski breaks down the folk bard’s catalogue deal.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/3oGN2XO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.