Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Cross-border travel hassles, Alibaba

ZURICH (Reuters Breakingviews) - For businesspeople eager to get back on the road, three lucky Breakingviews editors share their experiences of hopping across the Atlantic, traveling to India and navigating Europe’s arbitrary rules. Asia columnists discuss how Beijing has come down hard on Jack Ma’s tech empire.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/3ae8OgK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.