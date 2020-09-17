Markets

Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Credit-UBS, Bernard Arnault and Japan

Rob Cox Reuters
ZURICH (Reuters Breakingviews) - A merger of Credit Suisse and UBS has some merits on paper, but would be bloody in practice, says Liam Proud. Plus, the LVMH billionaire’s impeccably ruthless dealmaking is on full display with the Tiffany takeover. Pete Sweeney and Sharon Lam discuss Japan’s new man at the helm.

