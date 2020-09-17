Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Credit-UBS, Bernard Arnault and Japan

ZURICH (Reuters Breakingviews) - A merger of Credit Suisse and UBS has some merits on paper, but would be bloody in practice, says Liam Proud. Plus, the LVMH billionaire’s impeccably ruthless dealmaking is on full display with the Tiffany takeover. Pete Sweeney and Sharon Lam discuss Japan’s new man at the helm.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/2E9S3q6

