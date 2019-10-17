Breakingviews-Viewsroom: China-US trade deal is thin gruel

Markets

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - President Donald Trump is touting the latest Sino-American talks as a real win, especially for farmers. China agreed to buy more agricultural goods like soybeans, but big issues like intellectual-property theft are still up in the air. Plus: The pros and cons of direct listings.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/2J2tf2G

