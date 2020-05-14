Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Cashing out of BlackRock

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Boss Larry Fink has lost his biggest shareholder, and former owner as U.S. bank PNC sells its 22% stake in the world’s largest money manager. But the exit could be beneficial for both firms. Plus: Sweden’s Covid-19 plan will be hard to replicate. And: online dating in a pandemic.

