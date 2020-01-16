Markets

Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Carlos Ghosn’s great escape

Jennifer Saba and Anna Szymanski Reuters
NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The international car boss who fled Japanese authorities is now lambasting Nissan and suing Renault for money due. Breakingviews columnists discuss why the latest twists overshadow the fraying global alliance of three automakers. Also, why China’s Geely wants Aston Martin.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/2RlgbsA

Most Popular