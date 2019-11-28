Markets

Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Britain’s Brexit election

Swaha Pattanaik Reuters
LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - The country’s two main political parties are slugging it out over spending pledges before the Dec. 12 vote. But the campaign is also about how soon the UK will leave the European Union and the terms on which it will trade with its nearest neighbours.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/2KYX58X

