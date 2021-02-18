Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Breakingviews’ new SPAC needs a name

Markets

ZURICH (Reuters Breakingviews) - Blank check mania has crossed the Atlantic, bringing with it hopes of riches for well-connected financiers, underwriters, startup founders and ordinary investors. The U.S. example, though, offers some warning signs, our columnists suggest, as they ponder a vehicle of their own.

