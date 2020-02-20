Breakingviews - Viewsroom: BP, Delta shift out of climate neutral

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - The British fossil-fuel giant and the largest U.S. airline have each pledged to effectively stop emitting carbon over time. The ambition is encouraging and puts them ahead of most rivals. But both fall short on all-important details. There’s plenty of runway to do better.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/32aHcUm

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.