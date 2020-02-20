Breakingviews - Viewsroom: BP, Delta shift out of climate neutral

Markets

Antony Currie and George Hay Reuters
NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - The British fossil-fuel giant and the largest U.S. airline have each pledged to effectively stop emitting carbon over time. The ambition is encouraging and puts them ahead of most rivals. But both fall short on all-important details. There’s plenty of runway to do better.

