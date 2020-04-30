Markets

Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Big trouble ahead

Rob Cox Reuters
ZURICH (Reuters Breakingviews) - Breakingviews columnist and founder Hugo Dixon discusses his column with Rob Cox on how taxpayer-funded bailouts are likely to encourage excessive risk-taking in the future and provoke new populist backlashes when the bills need to be paid. Also, where’s Kim Jong Un?

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/2VRyAQU

