Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Biden’s money team, Bank boss shuffle

ZURICH (Reuters Breakingviews) - The American president-elect has put forward a diverse and competent team of people to oversee economic policy, including Janet Yellen at Treasury. Across the pond, European banks engage in a bit of CEO and chairman musical chairs. Breakingviews columnists dig in with Rob Cox.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/3g1tYAc

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.