Markets

Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Biden’s money team, Bank boss shuffle

Contributor
Rob Cox Reuters
Published

ZURICH (Reuters Breakingviews) - The American president-elect has put forward a diverse and competent team of people to oversee economic policy, including Janet Yellen at Treasury. Across the pond, European banks engage in a bit of CEO and chairman musical chairs. Breakingviews columnists dig in with Rob Cox.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/3g1tYAc

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular