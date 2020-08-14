Markets

Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Biden takes corporate succession cue

Contributor
Gina Chon and Rob Cox
Published

SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The presumptive Democratic candidate to challenge Donald Trump for the presidency chose California Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate. Gina Chon and Rob Cox discuss the parallels with corporate succession planning and what the choice says about economic policy. 

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/3h1b2kU

