Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Bezos takes step back, Draghi steps up

Rob Cox Reuters
ZURICH (Reuters Breakingviews) - Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is handing the baton to Andy Jassy so he can spend more time with his rockets, a move that’s not always smooth sailing, Jennifer Saba tells Rob Cox. Meantime Mr. Whatever It Takes, Mario Draghi, is summoned to save Italy and Europe’s Hamiltonian moment.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/2MUMHTP

