Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Asia’s richest man, China dependency

ZURICH (Reuters Breakingviews) - Mukesh Ambani can divide his $200 bln Reliance Industries and still rule, says India editor Una Galani. Meantime, European and U.S. multinationals are growing increasingly reliant on Chinese growth, seeding future financial and political risks, Rob Cox and columnists discuss.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/2Th23BN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.