Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Asia’s E-car mania, U.S. infrastructure

Rob Cox
ZURICH (Reuters Breakingviews) - Huawei makes telecoms, Haier dishwashers, Xiaomi phones, Evergrande condos. Now, these Chinese companies all want to make battery-powered vehicles too. And while on the subject of building, U.S. President Joe Biden is going big. Maybe too big for the bean counters in the Senate.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/3fRn2HT

