Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Asia’s E-car mania, U.S. infrastructure

ZURICH (Reuters Breakingviews) - Huawei makes telecoms, Haier dishwashers, Xiaomi phones, Evergrande condos. Now, these Chinese companies all want to make battery-powered vehicles too. And while on the subject of building, U.S. President Joe Biden is going big. Maybe too big for the bean counters in the Senate.

