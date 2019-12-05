Markets

Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Angela Merkel faces early retirement

Jennifer Saba and Anna Szymanski Reuters
NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The German chancellor’s administration is in peril after coalition partner SPD chose left-wingers to lead the party. A snap 2020 election would probably end her 14 years in power and remove another of the world’s centrist governments. Plus: Australia’s colossal bank scandal.

