Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Angela Merkel faces early retirement

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The German chancellor’s administration is in peril after coalition partner SPD chose left-wingers to lead the party. A snap 2020 election would probably end her 14 years in power and remove another of the world’s centrist governments. Plus: Australia’s colossal bank scandal.

