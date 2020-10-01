Breakingviews - UK plc puts its money where Rolls-Royce's mouth is

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - In its darkest hour, Britain turned to Rolls-Royce for salvation. As a developer of the Merlin engine that powered the legendary Spitfire, the 114-year-old firm can claim more credit than most for the Battle of Britain air victory that prevented a Nazi invasion. Eighty years later, in arguably Rollsâ darkest hour, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is returning the favour.

The comparison is apt, and not just because Johnson likes to model himself on wartime leader Winston Churchill. Rolls-Royce engines and technology keep Britainâs nuclear submarine fleet afloat, making it still central to national security. And as the worldâs second-largest maker of jet engines, behind General Electric, it is also arguably âtoo big to failâ at a global level.

Most importantly, the 5 billion refinancing unveiled by Chief Executive Warren East on Thursday puts paid to the question of failure due to the mass grounding of airline fleets by Covid-19. With 2 billion pounds of new equity and up to 3 billion pounds in additional loans and guarantees, East has more than enough in the tank to get through the worst-case coronavirus scenarios. Even if 1 billion pounds of operating cash is incinerated next year â possible, but unlikely - East would enter 2022 with a 7 billion pound-plus financing cushion. Vectoring in disposals, it could top 9 billion pounds.

Underpinning the entire package is the 1 billion pounds lifeline thrown by Johnson in the form of a government guarantee. Without that signal of ultimate state backing, plus the additional equity, Rollsâ bankers would have doubtless been reluctant to keep the taps open. If all the new loans are drawn, Rollsâ net debt would still rise above a worryingly high 4 times next yearâs forecast EBITDA, although that would drop to close to 3 times if Eastâs planned disposals materialise.

Crucially, in return for taxpayer aid, shareholders are contributing a large amount of flesh. Although slightly smaller than an anticipated 2.5 billion pounds, the rights issue is almost the same size as Rollsâ market value after Thursdayâs 10% share price decline. That makes staying on board painfully expensive. But at least investors can have the confidence that Rolls should be around to fight another day.

