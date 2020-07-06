Markets

Breakingviews - Uber’s Postmates deal will barely touch the sides

Jennifer Saba Reuters
Reuters


NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - There are three good things about Uber Technologies’ purchase of Postmates. First, it removes a competitor from the food delivery market. Second, it looks cheap in light of the amount of cost Uber boss Dara Khosrowshahi thinks he can cut. And while at $2.7 billion the deal is pretty small, that makes it an amuse-bouche sized test of how regulators will respond to the $55 billion ride-hailing firm’s future acquisitions.

Uber agreed on Monday to buy Postmates using stock at roughly a 10% premium based on the target’s valuation when it last raised money in September, according to Reuters. The secret sauce is $200 million in cost savings achieved by slashing overhead, sales and marketing even though Uber is keeping the Postmates brand. That represents more than half of the deal’s value – some $1.6 billion once taxed and capitalized.

Financial logic aside, the deal will hardly touch the sides. But that might be the point. Lawmakers in California, where Postmates is a strong player, might want to take a close look at the deal’s effect on competition. Overall, though, the tie-up is less threatening than if Uber were to buy either of Postmates’ larger rivals, Grubhub and DoorDash. Postmates has only 8% share of the national market, according to data from Second Measure; Uber has 22%. 

What this won’t do, therefore, is change the woeful economics of food delivery. Uber Eats lost more than $300 million in EBITDA, adjusted for stock compensation, in the first quarter – and Postmates is also loss-making. But if all Khosrowshahi gains is a little market clout, ensures Postmates doesn’t get swallowed by a rival, and gets more insight into how regulators behave when he attempts to beef up, then this still looks like a decent appetizer.

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

