Breakingviews - Uber's post-Covid prognosis is far from all clear

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - It's tough being in a business that gets people places when no one is going anywhere. That’s the case for ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies, which saw second-quarter revenue fall 29% from a year earlier, it said on Thursday. True, things won’t be in this state for long – hopefully. Still Uber’s prognosis is far from all clear after Covid.

The $60 billion company’s flagship service, now called mobility, got walloped in the three-months ended June 30. Gross bookings fell 75% year-on-year to $3 billion. The delivery business, once known as Eats, fared much better. That may be the bottom of the top-line dip as people start to stir. But Uber still has some sharp turns to navigate.

One is that it’s still Exhibit A for the gig economy. Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi has done a decent job cleaning up the toxic atmosphere and devil-may-care attitude of the fledging startup under co-founder Travis Kalanick. That hasn’t stopped drivers from agitating for benefits. Many states, most notably California, are trying to force Uber, rival Lyft and other tech outfits that rely on contract workers to count them or at least treat them as employees. That could significantly push up Uber’s costs and even upend its business model. Shares of the firm are down nearly 30% since its initial public offering in May of last year.

One bright spot for Uber is delivery, which outpaced rides by miles: gross bookings more than doubled to $7 billion, representing nearly 70% of all bookings. No wonder Khosrowshahi is shining a light on delivery in order to diversify and capitalize on consumers ordering in instead of going out to restaurants. No. 2 player Uber’s deal to buy the No. 4 U.S. food-delivery service Postmates is a key step to make it profitable. It’s so important that Uber committed bridge financing for the struggling target during the regulatory process.

The $2.7 billion deal, though small, will probably receive outsized attention from Washington and state watchdogs already leery of Uber and protective of small businesses like restaurants faced with potentially higher delivery costs. Khosrowshahi’s big tech peers at Facebook, Alphabet, Amazon.com and Apple were grilled by Congress last week about anti-competitive behavior. Just because Khosrowshahi wasn’t summoned to Capitol Hill doesn’t mean he has escaped notice.

