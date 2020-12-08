Breakingviews - Uber’s ambitions shrink faster than its losses

Reuters Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Uber Technologies’ future appears increasingly pedestrian. When the ride-hailing service went public in 2019, its ambitions spanned autonomous vehicles, bike-sharing, food delivery, freight and other markets. Now Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi is selling its self-driving unit for a stake in autonomous startup Aurora – a sign that its ambitions are shrinking.

The complex deal, which was announced late on Monday, involves the sale of Uber Advanced Technologies Group (ATG) to Aurora, and Uber throwing in $400 million in cash as well. In exchange, Uber will retain a 26% stake in Aurora. The deal is disappointing in that it values ATG at $4 billion, a sharp fall from $7.25 billion last year, when Toyota Motor and SoftBank injected cash into the unit.

True, the deal will reduce Uber’s losses. The company’s adjusted EBITDA in what it calls “ATG and other technology programs” totaled about negative $300 million over the first three quarters of the year. Presumably most of this was the result of autonomous driving, and Elevate, Uber’s flying taxi service, which is also in the process of being sold, according to an Axios report earlier this month.

Uber also eliminates a headache, as it had to contend with lawsuits surrounding autonomous driving and reputational damage after a vehicle struck and killed a person in 2018. Moreover, many firms are pursuing self-driving cars. Given technology markets are often a winner-takes-all game, it makes sense to exchange a big stake for a smaller one if the odds of success are higher. And Khosrowshahi could always dream big again by jumping fully back in to various ventures. When Uber sold its bikes business to rival Lime, it retained equity and acquired an option to buy the firm starting in 2022.

Uber can now concentrate on stemming losses of about $1 billion a quarter. Focus will help, but it’s still not clear that ride-hailing and meal delivery will be profitable without autonomous vehicles given continued competition. That makes Uber’s $95 billion market capitalization look even more frothy.

