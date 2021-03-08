Breakingviews - U.S. SPACs are a first step for Asian tech giants

Reuters Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Asia’s hottest companies are hurtling towards complex deals. Walmart’s Indian e-tailer Flipkart is mulling going public in the United States through a merger with a blank-cheque company, and could seek a valuation of at least $35 billion, Bloomberg reports. Other wannabe issuers across emerging Asia are flirting with the idea of multiple listings. If China is any guide, fiddly transactions and structures will materialise sooner rather than later.

Companies from India and Indonesia with a combined mooted valuation of at least $55 billion have been linked to acquisitions by U.S. SPACS in the past few months, Breakingviews calculates. Indonesian candidates include online travel startup Traveloka, e-commerce firm Bukalapak and SoftBank-backed Tokopedia. Some, like Flipkart, were already eying initial public offerings – and SPACs provide a way to achieve the goal faster.

Aspiring debutants in conservative, old-economy-focused markets are looking for high valuations. Investors in New York are perceived as more ready to give those to loss-making technology companies or to those with a focus on ESG. Unicorns are eager to replicate Sea’s success: The Southeast Asian internet conglomerate’s market capitalisation has climbed over 335% in one year to $117 billion. It’s a promising pipeline for the United States. Yet the benefits may be thinly spread as many companies are also considering dual or secondary listings to keep a foot closer to home. Goldman Sachs-backed ReNew Power, whose equity was valued at $4.4 billion by a U.S. SPAC in February, told newspaper Mint that it may explore trading its shares in India in the “near future”. And a mooted $18 billion merger between Tokopedia and ride-hailing-to-payments firm Gojek could be a precursor to a dual U.S.- Jakarta listing, per Reuters.

Just as China inspired the business models of Asian technology peers, it is also informing deliberations about how to tap public markets. Alibaba and JD.com are among the growing crop of the U.S. listed-Chinese companies that have added secondary listings, pulled back by a mix of political factors and frothy multiples.

Companies in emerging Asia eventually will be prompted to do the same, either by their governments or the allure of easy capital. For Asia’s hot new technology giants, the United States may just be a first step.

