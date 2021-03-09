Breakingviews - The Exchange: World Bank President David Malpass

Markets

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Covid-19 crisis has exposed the economic and other inequities between the world’s richest and poorest countries. The World Bank’s boss discusses these challenges, ranging from vaccination drives and debt relief to the existential threat of climate change, with Rob Cox.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/30xomGV

