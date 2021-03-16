Markets

Breakingviews - The Exchange: Will home working outlive Covid-19?

Dasha Afanasieva Reuters
LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - The pandemic has relocated many office workers to their studies and dining tables. Stanford economist Nicholas Bloom tells Dasha Afanasieva that many companies will continue working from home two days a week. But allowing too much flexibility could bring diversity risks.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/3qPsNaP

