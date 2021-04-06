Breakingviews - The Exchange: What’s ahead for global art market?

ZURICH (Reuters Breakingviews) - Sales fell some 22% to $50 bln last year, the biggest recession in the art market since the financial crisis. Clare McAndrew, founder of Arts Economics, discusses the impact of Covid-19, taxes and geopolitics, the rise in online sales and how NFTs are attracting nerds to art.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/3dKbWC6

