Breakingviews - The Exchange: Verizon’s HR chief

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Christy Pambianchi oversees the well-being of more than 100,000 people. She explains how Verizon quickly rewrote the rule book to address the coronavirus outbreak from getting people set up at home to ensuring the safety of field employees providing critical infrastructure.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/341dfqE

