Breakingviews - The Exchange: Vaccine optimist

Rob Cox
ZURICH (Reuters Breakingviews) - Lloyd Minor, the dean of Stanford’s school of medicine, tells Rob Cox that research into the coronavirus shows promising signs for the discovery of a vaccine. Just the same, the world needs to better prepare for pandemics, and medicine is at the cusp of extraordinary change. 

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/3d2awBi

