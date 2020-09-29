Markets

Breakingviews - The Exchange: UBS CEO exit interview

Rob Cox Reuters
ZURICH (Reuters Breakingviews) - After 10 years leading Switzerlandâs biggest bank, Sergio Ermotti is handing off to Ralph Hamers and becoming chairman of Swiss Re. In a wide-ranging conversation with Rob Cox, he shares his views on banking, M&A, his tenure as CEO and the advice he offered his successor.Â Â Â 

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/36iIlO2

    Most Popular