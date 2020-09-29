Breakingviews - The Exchange: UBS CEO exit interview
ZURICH (Reuters Breakingviews) - After 10 years leading Switzerlandâs biggest bank, Sergio Ermotti is handing off to Ralph Hamers and becoming chairman of Swiss Re. In a wide-ranging conversation with Rob Cox, he shares his views on banking, M&A, his tenure as CEO and the advice he offered his successor.Â Â Â
Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/36iIlO2
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
