Breakingviews - The Exchange: Tyler Brûlé

ZURICH (Reuters Breakingviews) - The coronavirus has only temporarily grounded Monocle’s peripatetic founder and editor in chief. Rob Cox pops by his Zurich HQ to discuss how the globally minded consumers of his media empire are prepping for post-pandemic life, and how the Swiss handled lockdown with aplomb.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/2LoAmmB

