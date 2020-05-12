Markets

Breakingviews - The Exchange: Tyler Brûlé

Contributor
Rob Cox Reuters
Published

ZURICH (Reuters Breakingviews) - The coronavirus has only temporarily grounded Monocle’s peripatetic founder and editor in chief. Rob Cox pops by his Zurich HQ to discuss how the globally minded consumers of his media empire are prepping for post-pandemic life, and how the Swiss handled lockdown with aplomb.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/2LoAmmB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular