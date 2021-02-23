Markets

Breakingviews - The Exchange: Tobias Harris

Contributor
Pete Sweeney Reuters
Published
Reuters Reuters


HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - The biographer of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks with Pete Sweeney about the country’s struggles. Harris argues Abe’s successor Yoshihide Suga could push harder on clean energy and economic reform. And if the Olympics get cancelled, most Japanese won’t mind.

Listen to the podcast http://bit.ly/3dBJeVg

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More