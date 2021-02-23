Breakingviews - The Exchange: Tobias Harris

Reuters Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - The biographer of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks with Pete Sweeney about the country’s struggles. Harris argues Abe’s successor Yoshihide Suga could push harder on clean energy and economic reform. And if the Olympics get cancelled, most Japanese won’t mind.

Listen to the podcast http://bit.ly/3dBJeVg

