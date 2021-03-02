Markets

Breakingviews - The Exchange: The post-pandemic global economy

Contributor
Swaha Pattanaik Reuters
Published

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Policymakers will face tricky choices about when to withdraw massive policy support as economic recovery kicks in. BNP Paribas’ group chief economist, William De Vijlder, joins Swaha Pattanaik to discuss their options, the focus on inclusive growth and the outlook for inflation.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/37ZzCA0

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More