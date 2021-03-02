Breakingviews - The Exchange: The post-pandemic global economy

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Policymakers will face tricky choices about when to withdraw massive policy support as economic recovery kicks in. BNP Paribas’ group chief economist, William De Vijlder, joins Swaha Pattanaik to discuss their options, the focus on inclusive growth and the outlook for inflation.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/37ZzCA0

