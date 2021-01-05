Markets

Breakingviews - The Exchange: The personal risks in short-selling

Contributor
Dasha Afanasieva Reuters
Published

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Muddy Waters shorted stocks like health provider NMC and forest plantation group Sino-Forest, aiding their collapse. But founder Carson Block tells Dasha Afanasieva he almost quit due to the stress of facing a criminal investigation. For him, politics may be an alternative path.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/2JMfYyF

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular