Breakingviews - The Exchange: The personal risks in short-selling

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Muddy Waters shorted stocks like health provider NMC and forest plantation group Sino-Forest, aiding their collapse. But founder Carson Block tells Dasha Afanasieva he almost quit due to the stress of facing a criminal investigation. For him, politics may be an alternative path.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/2JMfYyF

