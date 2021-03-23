Markets

Breakingviews - The Exchange: The old GE is gone and that’s ok

Contributor
John Foley Reuters
Published

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Jeff Immelt ran GE for 16 years, during which time its market value roughly halved. His new book “Hot Seat” attempts to put that rocky period into context. The former GE boss chatted with John Foley about his part in the decline of an American industrial icon.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/2NHkC2S

