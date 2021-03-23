Breakingviews - The Exchange: The old GE is gone and that’s ok

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Jeff Immelt ran GE for 16 years, during which time its market value roughly halved. His new book “Hot Seat” attempts to put that rocky period into context. The former GE boss chatted with John Foley about his part in the decline of an American industrial icon.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/2NHkC2S

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.