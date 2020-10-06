Markets

Breakingviews - The Exchange: The long wait for inflation

Swaha Pattanaik
LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Charles Goodhart and Manoj Pradhan tackle an issue perplexing policymakers and investors: if, and when, price pressures will rise. The authors of âThe Great Demographic Reversalâ discuss ageing societies, emerging economies, and why the world wonât follow in Japanâs footsteps.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/34tqph5

