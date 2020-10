Breakingviews - The Exchange: The long wait for inflation

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Charles Goodhart and Manoj Pradhan tackle an issue perplexing policymakers and investors: if, and when, price pressures will rise. The authors of “The Great Demographic Reversal” discuss ageing societies, emerging economies, and why the world won’t follow in Japan’s footsteps.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/34tqph5

