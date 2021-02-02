Breakingviews - The Exchange: The long life of bad economic ideas

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - From self-funding tax cuts to runaway executive pay, economists have provided intellectual support for seriously flawed policies. Reuters journalist Tom Bergin, author of “Free Lunch Thinking” tells Peter Thal Larsen how dodgy theories helped mislead politicians and the public.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/3jhlt5W

