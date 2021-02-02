Markets

Breakingviews - The Exchange: The long life of bad economic ideas

Peter Thal Larsen Reuters
LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - From self-funding tax cuts to runaway executive pay, economists have provided intellectual support for seriously flawed policies. Reuters journalist Tom Bergin, author of “Free Lunch Thinking” tells Peter Thal Larsen how dodgy theories helped mislead politicians and the public.

