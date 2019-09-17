Markets

Breakingviews - The Exchange: The Asianisation of the world

Contributor
Jeffrey Goldfarb Reuters
Published
Reuters Reuters


HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - A splintering West and increasingly interconnected East is creating a newly powerful mega-region, according to Parag Khanna, author of “The Future is Asian.” He swung by the Breakingviews office in Hong Kong to break down the economic and geopolitical rationales behind his idea.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/2kPhi7k

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular