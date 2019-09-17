Breakingviews - The Exchange: The Asianisation of the world

Reuters Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - A splintering West and increasingly interconnected East is creating a newly powerful mega-region, according to Parag Khanna, author of “The Future is Asian.” He swung by the Breakingviews office in Hong Kong to break down the economic and geopolitical rationales behind his idea.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/2kPhi7k

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.