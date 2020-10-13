Markets

Breakingviews - The Exchange: Terra incognita

Anna Szymanski Reuters
NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The U.S. faces more uncertainty as 2020 ends, including inflation, antitrust enforcement, and how the next president handles taxes, trade and the post-virus economy. So says Nathan Sheets, chief economist at PGIM Fixed Income. He argues tackling inequality should be a priority.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/34SUjeL

