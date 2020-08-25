Breakingviews - The Exchange: Telecoms mogul David McCourt

KILLALOE, Ireland (Reuters Breakingviews) - The pandemic has made connecting rural areas a global priority. The Irish-American cable entrepreneur explains to Aimee Donnellan why he returned to Dublin to roll out a 3 billion euro broadband programme, and how the Covid-19 crisis created an opportunity to transform business.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/3aVIE1j

