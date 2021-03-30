Breakingviews - The Exchange: Sustainable finance

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - European bank ING is a leader when it comes to holding borrowers to climate-change commitments. In an interview hosted by the European-American Chamber of Commerce New York, ING Americas CEO Gerald Walker talks to Breakingviews’ Richard Beales about the future of green finance.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/3dlERfd

This podcast was originally published by the European-American Chamber of Commerce New York https://eaccny.com/podcasts/crystal-ball-on-the-future-of-finance/.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.