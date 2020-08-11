Markets

Breakingviews - The Exchange: Stephanie Kelton

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - As budget deficits swell, one of the highest profile advocates of Modern Monetary Theory joins Swaha Pattanaik to discuss her approach to public finances, U.S. presidential hopeful Joe Biden’s economic agenda, how her thinking evolved, and her experience of academic gatekeeping.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/30MfiPF

