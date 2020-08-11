Breakingviews - The Exchange: Stephanie Kelton

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - As budget deficits swell, one of the highest profile advocates of Modern Monetary Theory joins Swaha Pattanaik to discuss her approach to public finances, U.S. presidential hopeful Joe Biden’s economic agenda, how her thinking evolved, and her experience of academic gatekeeping.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/30MfiPF

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.