Breakingviews - The Exchange: Sheryl Sandberg on banning Trump

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Facebook COO sat down with Breakingviews’ Gina Chon as part of Reuters Next on Monday to explain why the social network has indefinitely blocked the U.S. president after he incited violence at the Capitol – and why it took so long for the company to come to this decision.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/3nBSeLu

