Technology

Breakingviews - The Exchange: Sheryl Sandberg on banning Trump

Contributor
Gina Chon Reuters
Published

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Facebook COO sat down with Breakingviews’ Gina Chon as part of Reuters Next on Monday to explain why the social network has indefinitely blocked the U.S. president after he incited violence at the Capitol – and why it took so long for the company to come to this decision.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/3nBSeLu

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FB

Latest Technology Videos

    #TradeTalks: Can going digital advance both economic and environmental priorities?

    Bentley Systems CEO Greg Bentley joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss infrastructure investment and if going digital can advance both economic and environmental priorities.

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Technology

    Explore

    Most Popular