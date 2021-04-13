Breakingviews - The Exchange: Rwanda’s dark side

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Under Paul Kagame, the East African state has gone from genocidal hellhole to wannabe Singapore. Michela Wrong, author of critical biography “Do Not Disturb”, explains how, in feting the ex-guerrilla president, donors and investors ignored autocracy and murder.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/3g7rSRm

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.