Breakingviews - The Exchange: Rwanda’s dark side

Contributor
Ed Cropley Reuters
Published

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Under Paul Kagame, the East African state has gone from genocidal hellhole to wannabe Singapore. Michela Wrong, author of critical biography “Do Not Disturb”, explains how, in feting the ex-guerrilla president, donors and investors ignored autocracy and murder.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/3g7rSRm

