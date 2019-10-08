Breakingviews - The Exchange: Richard McGregor

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - One of the world's foremost experts on the Chinese state has a new book on global backlash against President Xi Jinping. McGregor, a Lowy Institute Fellow, argues internal resistance against Xi's agenda is finding some traction, and explains why Beijing got Hong Kong so wrong.

