Breakingviews - The Exchange: Private equity and the pandemic

Contributor
Peter Thal Larsen Reuters
Published

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - BC Partners is an alternative asset manager whose portfolio companies include PetSmart and Springer Nature. Partner Nikos Stathopoulos chats to Peter Thal Larsen about managing during Covid-19, new investment challenges, and why we need to get back to face-to-face meetings.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/3m2dsSg

