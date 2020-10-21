Breakingviews - The Exchange: Private equity and the pandemic

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - BC Partners is an alternative asset manager whose portfolio companies include PetSmart and Springer Nature. Partner Nikos Stathopoulos chats to Peter Thal Larsen about managing during Covid-19, new investment challenges, and why we need to get back to face-to-face meetings.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/3m2dsSg

