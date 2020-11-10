Breakingviews - The Exchange: Post-pandemic consumer behaviour

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Companies like Nestlé and Unilever are grappling with a Covid-19 recession and potentially drastic changes in how people shop and what they buy. Kristina Rogers, global consumer leader at consultancy EY, joins Dasha Afanasieva to discuss which trends will stick.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/32thxrC

